The long weekend is here and the quintessential question that haunts us all is back – What to do the long weekend!? A long weekend always calls for hanging out with friends, family and of course catching up with all the content that is releasing this week. Well if you’re still wondering what you wanna watch over this long weekend, we have got your covered. Here’s a list to some awesome movies that are releasing this long weekend:

Super Mario Bros: Who doesn’t love the nostalgic feel? Especially a character that reminds you of the afternoon you’ve spent at the gaming parlour. Well, this one is for all the Mario fans- Hitting the theatres on 7th April, Super Mario Bros is all set to entertain you. This entertaining film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Packed with joy, entertainment, drama, and adventure come find out how Mario finds the battle in order to win the Mushroom Kingdom and the universe from the evil Browser and his Koopa Troop.

Gumraah: This one’s for all the thriller drama lovers- Gumraah is all set to hit the theatres on 7th April. This murder mystery stars Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles and is directed by Vardhan Ketkar. Filled with twists and turns this murder mystery will keep you at the edge of your seats as murder investigation of a young man takes an unexpected turn when the cops discover that the prime suspect has a lookalike.

The Pope’s Exorcist: The Pope’s Exorcist is based on the real files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. It follows Amorth as he investigates the terrifying possession of a young boy and ends up finding a centuries-old conspiracy that the Vatican has been trying very hard to hide. This horror thriller features Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Alex Essoe and is directed by Julius Avery. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 7th April.

Ravanasura: Next on this list is for all our action crime lovers- an Indian Telugu movie which stars popular actors Ravi Teja, Megha Akash and Anu Emmanuel and directed by Sudheer Varma. Ravanasura is ready to hit the theatres on 7th April. This Telugu psychological action thriller film is all set to fill your weekend with that extra action tadka.

