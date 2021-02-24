Punjabi legendary singer Sardool Sikander passed away following a prolonged illness due to which he was also hospitalised for a long time. Reportedly, he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Punjabi actor Rana Ranbir took to social media and shared the news of his demise.

Punjabi artists like Gurdas Maan, Gippy Grewal, Master Saleem, Daler Mehndi and others also shared their grief on social media.

Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega! 🙏🏽❤️ — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) February 24, 2021

Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry pic.twitter.com/px1AHOkJwG — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2021

Kapil Sharma who was also close to Sardool Sikander mourned over the unfortunate demise.

बहुत ही दुखदायक ख़बर है,इनका गाना सुन के आम आदमी भी सुर में हो जाता था, मैं ख़ुशक़िस्मत हूँ कि पाजी मेरी बेटी की पहली लोहरी के मौक़े पर पहली बार हमारे घर आए, हम सब बहुत खुश थे, पर पता नहीं था की वो मुलाक़ात आख़िरी होगी, आप बहुत याद आएँगे पाजी, ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में जगह दें 🙏 https://t.co/q4xh5uavFe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 24, 2021

Hindi artists like Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika and many others also paid respect to the departed soul.

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :( A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Bahut hi dukhad khabar… Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family 🙏🏼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind.. the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more. pic.twitter.com/BqAkJnAcFk — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 24, 2021

Sardool Sikander was 60 years old and belonged to Patiala Gharana of music. He started his singing career in 1989 and has sung hundreds of memorable songs. While he has sung all kinds of songs in his career, but his sad songs were especially loved by fans. He also acted in a few Punjabi films. Even though he no more exists physically, his contribution to the music industry will always keep him alive. Let’s remember some of his most loved songs.

1) Khat Tukde Tukde

This has to be one of the biggest hits of his career. Sardool Sikander sung the beautifully written song by Mohammad Sadiq with an equal amount of beauty. He sang it with all his heart. If the lyrics are enough to make you cry, his canorous voice takes you to another zone altogether.

2) Os Kudi Ne

When two people are in love, everything looks beautiful. But things don’t take time to get ugly after the breakup. Blessed are those souls who retain purity even after losing everything in love. In this song, the boy is finally realising how the girl he thought forgot him actually never got over him. “Par mainu dilo ni bhulaya os kudi ne”

The lyrics by Davinder Khanna are divinely beautiful and Sardool Sikander’s mesmerising voice makes you submit yourself in front of it. Even an emotionally strong person will cry after listening to this song.

3) Nazra To Gir Gayi

There was a time when ‘Nazra To Gir Gayi’ was a goto song of every broken heart Punjabi guy. The song is a perfect outlet for those who have just broken up with their loved one on a rough note. “Je unj girdi ta chuk lende, nazra to gir gayi ki kariye”

4) Maut Vi Ni Aauni

The heart is considered to be one of the most tender things a human has been blessed with. And when you have heart, the hurt is not far. “Dil hai to phir dard hoga, dard hai to dil bhi hoga” Remember? When two people fall in love with each other at a very young age and it doesn’t succeed, the heart doesn’t know how to deal with the pain.

In this immensely beautiful song, the lover tells his beloved to not love him so passionately. Because in future if it doesn’t succeed, he won’t be able to take the pain. He says that he won’t be able to even die in his absence.

5) Jina De Roop Ne Sohne

Heer, Sohni and Sassi are three of the most admired legendary lovers in Punjab. While the extremely gorgeous girls taught generations how to love, they had a very tragic life.

In this song, the writer draws a parallel between the lives of Heer, Sassi & Sohni that those who enjoy physical beauty come with bad fate. The song tells new generation girls to not fall in love deeply because it may end up hurting them.

Needless to say, Sardool Sikander made the song epic with his voice.

6) Saada Tere Kol Samaan

Sardool Sikander has sung so many songs about breakups and unsuccessful love. Saada Tere Kol Samaan is yet another gem of his. The song talks about how two lovers return all the gifts after a breakup. But there are some things which can’t be returned.

“Bulla saadeya de haase modhne tu bhulli, saade pyaar da haseen ik daur vi pya a… saada tere kol samaan aje hor v pya a”

7) Ishq De Naam

Like I said above, love makes you feel like the most beautiful person in the world. But if it doesn’t work, the pain it causes is unbearable. Those who have love and lost only know where it pinches. However, love works in mysterious ways as no matter how much it hurts so many times, people can’t resist falling in love.

In this song, the writer tells how love has destroyed so many lives but people don’t learn from the lessons. Another excellent song by Sardool Sikander.

We have of course missed so many brilliant songs by the legend because it’s not possible to talk about each track of his. But you can write it down to us in the comments section about your favourite Sardool Sikander song. RIP Legend!

