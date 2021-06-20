Honestly, I don’t understand the purpose of celebrating Mother’s Day or Father’s Day on a particular day. These two people need to be celebrated every single day. And most of y’all would agree with me, isn’t it? From our highest of highs and lowest of lows – these two have been the fire beneath our wings. So, today on this Father’s Day – we have got the 5 best ‘Papa’s’ of the OTT world, who made us cry, laugh and be emotional with them.

Advertisement

From Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari to David Harbour’s Jim Hopper to Eugene Levy’s Johnny Rose – these dads have been an inspiration to us in many ways than they know.

Srikant Tiwari (Played by Manoj Bajpayee)

Advertisement

Srikant from The Family Man is hands down the most relatable father. He’s juggling between a lot of things and still trying to be the ‘Papa’ to his kids. From having a no phone rule at the dinner table to bribing his kids with pizzas – there are so many reasons to love him as a father. So, where you still don’t have your house loan approved from the TASC, we wish you a happy father’s day for not giving up on the country as well as family.

Johnny Rose (Played By Eugene Levy)

I honestly wanted to understand the fuss about the show and when I started watching, I got hooked on it. From making ends meet at Schitt’s Creek to starting a motel chain – Johnny Rose did it single-handedly. He is the coolest dad on the OTT platforms. From accepting David’s relationship with Patrick to trusting Alexis with her abilities – Johnny deserves a huge round of applause for never giving up on family and on love.

Ross Geller (Played By David Schwimmer)

While Ross Geller was struggling to really find out whether – He and Rachel were actually on a break; there’s one thing that he was totally dedicated to and that is being a FATHER. From processing his divorce with Carol to shuffling between relationships, there is one thing that Ross really nailed at besides Paleontology is fatherhood. While he never gets his due for his performance in Friends, he definitely deserves this on Father’s Day, you’re one of the best dads we have witnessed in the history of Cinema.

Jim Hopper (Played by David Harbour)

Jim Hopper’s relationship with Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown redefined father-daughter goals. His last letter to his daughter still makes me cry and although I’ve seen the episode like a zillion times. From allowing her to attend the snowball with her friends to ask his daughter to keep her door open at 3 inches every time – he is such a cutie!

Akhandanand Tripathi (Played by Pankaj Tripathi)

Akhandanand Tripathi is that dominating power who would control your life but will protect you from the littlest of things. From covering for Munna’s mistakes to teaching him life lessons, Akhanda never shies away from being an overprotective father. Here’s to a father who just needs to nod his head to make things happen like every other household.

Happy Father’s Day to all the courageous papas out there!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive! Jasmin Bhasin Is Loaded With OTT Offers, But Here’s Why She’s Not Signing One Yet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube