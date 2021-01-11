Bigg Boss is definitely one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian Television. Be it the verbal fights or the rare physical ones; the contestants do get beyond anyone’s control. Despite all the negativity, every season we do see at least one couple is formed. History has it that these couples do not last long, but, exceptions are always there. From Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill to Prince Narula – Yuvika Chaudhary, we have a list of 4 couples who are still together.

Advertisement

Love has no boundaries, and it can go beyond any level if it is true. Something similar has happened for these couples. Many have even gotten married and proved that relationships made inside the house could be real. Check out the list below:

Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

Advertisement

Whenever we talk about Bigg Boss couples, Sidharth and Shenaaz popularly known as SidNaaz by their fans, are the first ones that come into our minds. This Jodi was formed in the 13th season and is still going strong. Be it their cute antics in the house or their music videos now; these two are ruling our hearts. The way SidNaaz has been vacationing together we just want to keep our fingers crossed and hope to see these two ties the knot.

Asim Riaz – Himanshi Khurana

Another cute couple formed in the Bigg Boss 13 house is Asim and Himanshi. It was Asim, who could not take his eyes off Himanshi during her stint in BB13. He could be seen doing things for her. From making a heart-shaped parantha on her birthday to hugs & kisses to protecting her, and taking care of her when she fell sick; Asim could be seen doing everything that a doting boyfriend does for his partner. Though Himanshi was clear about her relationship with her then-boyfriend, Chow, Asim could not help himself falling for her. One could easily feel him wearing his heart on his sleeves every time he looked at Himanshi in awe. But, after stepping out of the house, these two have been inseparable.

Keith Sequeira And Rochelle Rao

Although Keith and Rochelle had met months before entering the Bigg Boss house, it was in the house that they realised that they are made for each other. In an interview with a leading daily, Keith revealed that “We had started dating just a few months before entering Bigg Boss, and by the end of it, we realised that this is what we want for the future and we are in for a long haul.”

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince proposed his lady love with a parantha! But trust us, it was no ordinary parantha because it was shaped like a heart. Like all love stories, their romance too was filled with suspense. Before Yuvika could reply to Prince’s proposal, she was evicted from the Big Boss house. Soon after Yuvika left the house, another contestant Nora Fatehi made her entry and set the gossip mills rolling with her ‘close’ relationship with Prince. Prince’s affection for his co-star Nora left everyone confused, including the audience and Yuvika. And then there was this moment when both Yuvika and Nora were recalled to the show and Yuvika in a very tactful way questioned Prince about his relationship with Nora. After Prince won Big Boss 9, he was then reunited with Yuvika. From their social posts, it was clear that the couple were more than ‘just friends’. It was heart-warming to see how Prince, as a possessive lover, took Yuvika’s side when she was trolled.

Must Read: Tandav: From Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia To Sunil Grover – Meet The Characters Of The Upcoming Political Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube