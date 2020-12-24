It was only yesterday that Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda made her Instagram account public. The moment she did so, she has grabbed all eyeballs. Well, her Instagram is everything from being a family person to being a self-lover, and we love it.

Guilty conscious! I have almost stalked all the pictures in Navya’s profile and have come to the conclusion that she is not like any other star kid. In fact, she is just like one of us and adores her family like anything. For all those who have not got a chance to see Navya’s profile yet, here are 4 posts which prove that she is exactly that ‘Sharma Ji Ki Ladki’ our parents kept comparing us to! Hahaha…

1. Nana & Nanu’s ‘Laadli’

We all love our grand-parents and share a special bond with them. Similarly, Navya Naveli Nanda too shares a pure and lovely bond with Nana Amitabh Bachchan and Nani Jaya Bachchan. We are sure that all the star power these two holds must be meaning nothing in front of the love and hug they get from Navya. Well, I may be sounding biased, but, a girl child’s daughter is a little more special, and that is exactly what must be the case with Navya.

2. Believes In ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ Family

If we ask this generation to attend family functions and parties, they will be the first ones to make some excuse and run away, isn’t it? Ok maybe not all but, there is a majority who belong in this category. But, if you look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s Instagram profile, you will see a lot of her pictures with the entire Bachchan family. And we must say that we love it!

3. Perfect Babysitter For Brother Agastya

All the elder siblings who feel that babysitting your younger sibling is a boring job, please raise your hands. I think I would be the first one to do that…hahaha! But, as we have already said before, Navya Naveli Nanda is that ‘Sharma Ji Ki Ladki’ our parents kept comparing us to. Navya enjoys babysitting her brother Agastya, well not literally babysitting but she enjoys spending a lot of time with her brother.

4. Mommy & Daddy’s Lil Girl

We all love our parents, and so does Navya Naveli Nanda. She has shared some really cute pictures of the 4 of them, and that is giving us some major family goals. We are sure that she must be a sweetheart of both her mum and dad.

Isn’t Navya Naveli Nanda just like all of us? Did you also feel so by looking at her pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

