Every man has certain prized possessions that he/she value more than anything in their lives. Well, I would have spoken about my possessions, but I am sure that non of you would be interested in knowing that…hahaha! Worry not, it will not be an article about me but about Anil Kapoor and his prized possessions.

From a luxurious apartment in California and Dubai to a handwritten appreciation note from Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we list down 4 prized possessions of AK which will totally make you envy him.

1. Homes In California & Dubai

In sharp contrast to his Mumbai pad, Anil Kapoor‘s Dubai abode is a modest two-bedroom apartment, which he says was purchased only after his wife Sunita Kapoor, gave a green signal. A Khaleej Times report states that Anil Kapoor booked a two-bedroom flat in the Ritz by Danube housing project. In 2016, Mid-Day revealed that Anil Kapoor also has a luxurious, million-dollar home in California and also in Central London. According to the report, this pad is a spacious 3BHK flat in a very posh area.

2. A Handwritten Letter From Atal Bihari Vajpayee

This piece of paper has now become one of my most prized possessions…For such a great man to be so humble and to touch so many lives with his warmth, is the most incredible legacy he is leaving behind… Thank u for everything #AtalBehariVajpayee ji! pic.twitter.com/RSdFEXuniB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 17, 2018

How often does it happen that an actor gets a handwritten note of appreciation from an eminent personality like Atal Bihari Vajpayee the former Prime Minister of our country? Well, Anil Kapoor is that lucky one to have this prized possession, which I am sure will be very dear to him, and he must be proud of himself for having it.

3. Oscar-Winning Slumdog Millionaire In His Kitty

It is not every day that you make your country proud by becoming a part of an iconic event that will be etched in your minds and make you a part of history. Well, Anil Kapoor became a part of history when the Indian cast-led Slumdog Millionaire swept the Oscars in 2009. Another feather on his cap.

4. Meeting Robert De Niro

Mr. Robert De Niro’s favourite actors @LeoDiCaprio Sean Penn and Daniel Day Lewis. pic.twitter.com/FR18d806PA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 12, 2013

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro made many Bollywood celebrities dream come true when he specially came down to India and met several actors. Well, Anil Kapoor was one of them and hands down; this has to be one of the most prized possessions. The happiness of meeting his idol is clearly visible on his face.

Which of these possessions did you wish you had with you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

