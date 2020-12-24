AK Vs AK OTT Predictions: Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap’s Film Aims To Have Better Viewership Over Choked & Raat Akeli Hai

A very interesting film releases today on Netflix, AK vs AK. What differentiates it from the rest is the unique plot that the film boasts of as well as the treatment. With Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves, where latter kidnaps Sonam Kapoor to get even wit the former, it is shot in a real time manner. The most interesting part of the film is the whole promotional and marketing campaign where both the AKs are seen demeaning the other both personally as well as professionally.

An experimental film, it has an out and out massy hero Anil Kapoor in the lead with director Anurag Kashyap steping in as the villain. The filmmaker has in fact acted in quite a few films and hence this is not a new territory for him. On the other hand Anil Kapoor is being seen as a central protagonist and with his evergreen looks and physique, he is quite convincing too as a leading man.

Netflix has seen given many straight-to-digital releases this year where Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl is their biggest. While one waits to see if AK vs AK manages to come close to that film in a long run, more so considering Anil Kapoor’s presence, the first aim for the film would be to go past the kind of numbers that Anurag Kashyap directed Choked had managed a few months back. That film didn’t have any face value and was not much appreciated either from critics as well as audiences. Then there was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai that again had a revenge theme with a very Anurag Kashyap kind of feel to it. That one didn’t run much either.

With Vikramaditya Motwane running the show for AK vs AK, one waits to see if the results turn out to be better.

