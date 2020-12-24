After Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is another biggie which is skipping a theatrical release. It’s arriving on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December, thus keeping a Bollywood tradition alive of gifting a mass entertainer to the audience around Christmas and New Year (this time on small screens though). Will the film be a winner or a complete letdown? Only time will tell. Till then, let’s have a look at how it fared in our i.e. Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Mirchi Lagi Toh song

Considering it’s a recreation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s evergreen number, comparisons were bound to happen and the same thing worked as a minus here. Despite Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s sizzling chemistry in the song, Mirchi Lagi Toh has been liked by only 54% of our audience. It’s rare for any Varun’s song!

Husnn Hai Suhaana song

Another recreation of another classic featuring Chi Chi and Lolo. The new version is enjoyable, all thanks to the energy of Varun and Sara. Addition of fun beats makes it a foot-tapping number and reminds us of Aankh Maarey recreation. It’s the most popular track from the album and it has been liked by 56% voters.

Teri Bhabhi

It’s another fun song featuring unmatchable energy of Varun Dhawan. The vocals of Javed, Mohsin, Dev Negi & Neha Kakkar feel refreshing and overall sums up as a good package. Here, in our poll, Teri Bhabhi has fetched 50% likes in its favour.

Coolie No 1 trailer

If you enjoy a no brainer, you might have loved the trailer. Varun Dhawan as usual looks in his element and Sara Ali Khan will give you a hard time resisting her. The supporting cast of Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaffery, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav acts like an icing on the cake. Surprisingly, it went down well with only 49% of the audience.

Poster ft. different avatars of Varun

It had Varun’s different looks like a nurse, coolie and a rich spoiled brat. On top of them, it had Sara in a Marathi saree look. This poster was liked by 52% of our voters.

Wedding still

It had the leading pair dressed up in all white wedding attire. It fetched a huge response of 73% likes.

First look posters

Two first look posters of the film were released back in August 2019. One was Varun’s solo featuring him in a Gandhi topi and the second one had both Varun and Sara. It received a favourable response from 66% of our voters.

On the whole, Coolie No 1 has managed to bag a count of 63% in its favour. The response is good but not what we expect from the Varun Dhawan starrer. With a credible name of David Dhawan, the film earlier had a huge buzz. But later, the nepotism debate post Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise and Sara’s name in NCB’s drugs row, harmed the project a bit. Also, after the trailer was dropped, a wave of comparison was seen between the reboot and Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s original comic caper. To be very honest, the film will not stand anywhere near the 1995 cult and performances of late Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor will be missed. The only thing to see is how well it’s been modernised and what value has been added by the new cast.

