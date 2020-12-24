Coolie no.1 releases tomorrow and Varun Dhawan cannot contain his excitement.

Varun took to social media to share a funny BTS video of the shoot. Donning a nurse costume along with Sahil Vaidya, the duo is seen having a hilarious banter while Papa Dhawan and Manoj Joshi are also seen to be enjoying the same.

Varun introduces us to the new characters in the film – Karishma and Kareena and we definitely think the Kapoor sisters will love them as well.

Looking at Varun‘s video, we surely think the movie will be a laugh riot!

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020. How excited are you for Varun Dhawan’s film? For more updates on your favourite more celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi.

