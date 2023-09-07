Korean boyband BTS rose from the ashes and is here to stay. Their global dominance is unparalleled, with fan following transcending every barrier including border and language. Before making it big in the global pop scene, the Septet was picking up odd jobs to make ends meet. Suga, the lead rapper of the group, once on Jimmy Fallon’s show revealed that he was working as a food delivery executive. Not only this, he also went on to add that he was the best at his job. To know the entire episode, scroll through.

BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi was an underground rapper before joining BTS. Despite little to no support from his family, he was determined to fulfill his dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. During his struggling days, he faced many setbacks despite proving his mettle in the underground rap setting.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon was intrigued to learn that Suga, a world-known rapper, was a delivery boy. To confirm the same, he asks the rapper, “Before you were known as Suga, you were a food delivery guy?” Replying in the affirmative, Suga says,” I was very good at it.” This further piques Fallon’s interest who quips what was he doing to be good at it, and much to everyone’s surprise, Suga promptly replies, “I was a good driver.” “That helps,” adds Fallon – before congratulating him on becoming the force he is today while audience cheers on the rapper with a huge round of applause.

Suga is currently one of the most successful soloists in Korea and around the world, with many accolades to his credit. He was also the first member of the BTS to go solo and release his full-fledged album ‘Agust- D’; a song titled ‘Dacheweita’ from his collection went on to become a global hit, defining his position as a rapper.

As for BTS, the group is currently on a brief hiatus to pursue their interests. V, Jimin, and Jungkook recently made their solo debut, while Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military. Namjoon is currently namjooning and is expected to enlist in the military soon.

Suga also hosts a talk show Suchwita wherein he invites musicians, PDs, and other folks active in the industry to have a chat over drinks. Isn’t he simply the coolest?

