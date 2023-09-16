The K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) — Soobi, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningakai, have released their collaborative single ‘Back for More’, featuring Brazilian popstar Anitta.

‘Back for More (with Anitta)’ is a disco-esque track with a groovy baseline and playful whistling sounds, adorned with the colorful hues of trendy Latin pop and the conventional melodies of K-pop.

The song is an energetic, upbeat dance track which is foot tapper, and has its own swag, charm and is a great pleasure to listen to as it ignites the dancer within everyone.

While TXT do their K-pop melodies with great energy and freshness, Anitta adds a new layer to the song, first with her Latin America vocals and later with her background harmonised singing, accentuating the dance energy, and complementing the Korean quintet.

Miracles sometimes make their way into the ordinary moments of our lives which are seldom ignored or overlooked. ‘Back for More (with Anitta)’ encapsulates how a magical reunion with another “you” could do just that, making you relook at the unseen miracle, eventually making you look at another aspect of yourself, redefining your perspective.

The performance-driven music video starts with a view of Beomgyu’s back titled as he heads towards the stage. The five members appear in sleek, fitted glittering suits and jump on with full energy, driving home a blazing performance.

The song features some hypnotic choreography, incorporating isolations and waves synced perfectly with the beat, exuding a sensuous vibe and delivering a strong thrill.

There is a very powerful musical chemistry between the band and Anitta in the video is also a sight to be seen. Their collaborative performance flaunts smooth, alluring dance moves that add a different style of charm altogether.

The scale of performance is even more magnified with the inclusion of perfectly unified choreography with a row of dancers, making it an addictive video that viewers are sure to play on repeat.

The production amplifies this, as it is made with the widest most open room with a ton of empty space giving off a booming background, highlighting both the instrumentation and the vocal harmonies, alongside the several electronic samples.

The collaboration between the global Gen Z music sensations and the rising popstar serves as a pre-release track ahead of the quintet’s third LP, titled ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’, which is slated for release on October 13, 2023.

Along with the release, a performance version of the collaborative track was unveiled on the same day. This will be followed by three additional versions of “Back for More (with Anitta)” including “Back for More (TXT Ver.),” house remix and afrobeats remix due out on September 18.

