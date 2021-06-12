The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, have released the music video of their first English song, “Magic”.

The boy band comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The new video depicts the five boys on a mission to save the human race from a world overrun by machines. They manage to rescue people by feeding pirated broadcasts and disrupting the machine network but are eventually apprehended and penalised with the maximum sentence in court.

“Magic” is a trendy disco-pop track and Tomorrow X Together’s first English song, released as part of the band’s second studio album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze”.

The album begins the ‘Chaos Chapter’, which is the band’s second album series following their previous ‘Dream Chapter’ series. It tells the story of a boy who was frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

The declaration of a boy’s? Tomorrow X Together love takes musical form in the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori”. The song uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, “you” are my one and only.

