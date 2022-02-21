HUENINGKAI, the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) released a cover of Avril Lavigne’s iconic single “Sk8er Boi” via the band’s official social media channels today. Upon its original release in 2002, the pop punk track garnered explosive attention from fans worldwide for its fearless energy and spunky style.

The singer put a fresh new spin on “Sk8er Boi” with his refreshing vocal. He sang the lyrics with much teen spirit, enhancing the bold, energetic mood of the track in a carefree and funky tone.

To date, TXT have covered a wide range of genres, proving their talent and versatility. The band has so far released a slew of cover tracks including “In My Blood,” “thank u, next,” “F2020,” and “Sriracha” as a group. Solo and unit covers include “Over and Over Again” by TAEHYUN, “Song Cry” by YEONJUN, “Youngblood” by HUENINGKAI and “Stay” by YEONJUN and TAEHYUN.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is due to host offline fan meets ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’ on March 5 and 6, which will be live streamed as well.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Consisting of five members — SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI — TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the K-pop industry by storm, racking up over 10 ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards and selling out their first U.S. showcase across 6 cities in 2019, the year of their debut. The band’s 2021 album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, entered the Billboard 200 at No.5 and charted for a total of 13 weeks. The album’s lead single “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” was selected No.1 by Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks,” and their subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act. TOMORROW X TOGETHER was nominated for “New Artist of 2021” on E! People’s Choice Awards and “Best Live Act” on the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

