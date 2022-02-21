Advertisement
The singer put a fresh new spin on “Sk8er Boi” with his refreshing vocal. He sang the lyrics with much teen spirit, enhancing the bold, energetic mood of the track in a carefree and funky tone.
To date, TXT have covered a wide range of genres, proving their talent and versatility. The band has so far released a slew of cover tracks including “In My Blood,” “thank u, next,” “F2020,” and “Sriracha” as a group. Solo and unit covers include “Over and Over Again” by TAEHYUN, “Song Cry” by YEONJUN, “Youngblood” by HUENINGKAI and “Stay” by YEONJUN and TAEHYUN.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER is due to host offline fan meets ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’ on March 5 and 6, which will be live streamed as well.
About TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER is regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Consisting of five members — SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI — TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the K-pop industry by storm, racking up over 10 ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards and selling out their first U.S. showcase across 6 cities in 2019, the year of their debut. The band’s 2021 album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, entered the Billboard 200 at No.5 and charted for a total of 13 weeks. The album’s lead single “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” was selected No.1 by Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks,” and their subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act. TOMORROW X TOGETHER was nominated for “New Artist of 2021” on E! People’s Choice Awards and “Best Live Act” on the BandLab NME Awards 2022.
