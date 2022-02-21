Ryan Gosling didn’t believe that The Backstreet Boys would work out. The Hollywood hunk, who is famous for his roles in several romantic films like The Notebook and La La Land, started as a child actor at the age of 13 in Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club. Now, he is admired by millions across the globe for his acting.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that Gosling will be working on ‘Wolfman’, which will be directed by Derek Cianfrance. The duo has worked twice before in Gosling’s two acclaimed films, 2010’s Blue Valentine and 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

Advertisement

While talking about the actor, it was once reported that Ryan Gosling didn’t believe that The Backstreet Boys will work. Back in 2020, the 90s boy band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they revealed that Ryan thought the band would not work out. “Long story short, we used to live in the same apartment complex when he was doing The Mickey Mouse Club,” band member AJ McLean said.

“Him, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera], Britney [Spears], all of them,” The Backstreet Boys member added. “We were playing basketball almost every other day. The group had started. I kept telling him how big this was gonna be. And he’s like, ‘Dude. New Kids [on the Block] already did it. This is never gonna work. Just shoot the ball,'” McLean continued while talking about Ryan Gosling.

“Cut to he was wrong and it did work,” McLean quipped. It was also rumoured that Gosling was asked to be a member of the band, but he declined the offer. The Boys also made the rumours clear then and said that he was never going to audition.

Despite what a young Ryan Gosling said, The Backstreet Boys took off with the 1997 single Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) and released several more hits including, I Want It That Way in 1999.

Must Read: Matthew Perry To Expose The Tough Times With Friends Cast In Upcoming Memoir? Insiders Suggest, “This Will Be An Incredibly Juicy Read”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube