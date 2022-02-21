BTS has become a global sensation over the last decade, breaking multiple records with every release. They made their debut in the year 2013 and were trained extensively before their big launch on June 12te5h that year. However, not many people know that BTS had an eighth member named Kim Ji-hun who was eventually cut out by the management right before their official debut.

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys were previously in the news when its three members, RM, Suga, and Jimin, went live on Weverse after staying away from the limelight for over a month. It was Jimin’s first public appearance since his appendicitis surgery and ARMYs were quick to flood the comments section with love and appreciation for the members. Member Taehyung aka V also recently updated his fans that he had recovered from COVID 19 without any complications.

In a recent interaction with Vice Asia, BTS’ almost member Kim Ji-hun opened up about training with the seven members more than ten years back and highlighted the parts he misses the most. He recalled how J-Hope’s mother often brought them food during their training days and her half-dried herring was a famous dish amongst the members.

In another anecdote, Kim Ji-hun narrated how he once suffered from a severe headache early in the morning and even started vomiting out of the blue. It was BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi that helped him at that point and rushed him to the emergency room. ARMY’s beloved Lil Meow Meow filled out all the necessary paperwork and paid the hospital fees even though his income as a trainee was extremely limited.

Kim Ji-hun explained how he misses spending time with the members the most and said, “When we moved into the dorm, we were very far away from our home and families, so we felt closer together. We even felt like a family more than our actual families when we lived together.”

