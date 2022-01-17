BTS has always been one of the most active bands of the world and their recent absence was clearly felt by the fans. As the boys took up a short break to enjoy their holidays with families, BTS ARMY was busy enjoying old clips and making wild guesses about when they will return as a band. Recent social media posts by four of the members confirm that a part of the band met on Monday, making the fans flood up Twitter and Weverse with speculations.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys announced that they are going on a break for the first time since 2019 after delivering back-to-back content, even amidst the pandemic. They were previously spotted together during their LA concert which was a massive hit to say the least. The boys have also been promoting 7 Fates Chakho, a webtoon based on a traditional Korean folklore with characters inspired by the band members.

Advertisement

On Monday, the eldest of BTS, Kim Seok-Jin, posted a picture of fish cakes on his Instagram story which was later shared by J-Hope, making it clear that the two are spending time together. The same fish cake platter was also on RM and Jungkook’s Instagram, confirming that the two are also a part of the little reunion. However, fans could not find any clues regarding V, Suga, and Jimin’s presence at the small gathering.

Most followers concluded that it is not the official reunion of BTS since three members are missing in action. They can also be seen discussing when the official comeback could happen since they plan on launching a new album this year. Some people, on the other hand, believe that Suga, V, and Jimin were a part of the gathering but simply decided to not share anything on social media yet. Here is a look at a few reactions.

THIS IS HOW A BTS REUNION SOUNDS. JUST AN AVERAGE DAY. THEY HAVEN'T EVEN REACHED THEIR CHAOTIC LIMITS LSKSKS BYE!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pmj46zKWzt — SJ⁷ (@wegonchangeee) January 17, 2022

a bts reunion was all i needed in life :( my heart is so full 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/AxqdV85YT0 — seokjin supremacy ★⁷ (@spxrlyjin) January 17, 2022

omg is this bts reunion party😭 they’re having sm fun !! waiting for user agustd, thv & j.m😭💜 pic.twitter.com/clkFU2481q — avy⁷🍭studying. (@hurricaneavy) January 17, 2022

I have no words to describe my feelings after seeing their insta stories i am dancing like crazy and getting emotional at the same time also..#BTS #btsreunion pic.twitter.com/sGhA2ao5QU — Mantasha (@_Mantasha_7) January 17, 2022

Must Read: Fast & Furious 10: John Cena “Would Love Nothing More Than To Return”, Vin Diesel Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube