Netflix’s latest original animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, has gotten entangled in a new controversy. While the movie was earning all the massive achievements from topping the Netflix charts to becoming the most-watched animated film, it has now faced a controversy where one of the soundtracks of the movie has been AI-altered with sexually explicit lyrics. The altered version has been circulating on various social media platforms, including YouTube and online communities.

For those who don’t know, the film is about a girl group named Huntrix (consisting of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey), who are K-pop stars by day and demon slayers by night. However, when they meet the demon boy band, the Saja Boys, they face a lot of trouble. One of the tracks that Saja Boys sang in the film, Soda Pop, has now been manipulated with vulgar lyrics.

What Is The Controversy Revolving Around KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack?

There has been a manipulated video featuring an edited version of Soda Pop circulating on online communities. The lyrics of the song have been altered through artificial intelligence with vulgar and sexually explicit language. The video gained popularity among the young audience as it was posted with Kpop Demon Hunters’ hashtags, raising concern as it can harm the young minds.

Thirsty for some Saja Boys? 🥤 Pre-save their song Soda Pop from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. https://t.co/DYNccQl1dZ pic.twitter.com/IGIwolGTEu — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 18, 2025

On August 1, the Art Director of the film talked about the concerning issue on the social media platform and expressed disappointment by saying (via AllkPop), “I’m very disappointed by those choosing to consume children’s content in such a way. I have forwarded all the links and materials you sent me to Netflix.” It has been confirmed that the video has now been taken down and stated, “We confirmed the problematic video has been made private.”

The Art Director further warned that there would be legal action if this continues and said, “If you come across reuploads or copies of the video, please let me know. I will forward them again to Netflix’s legal team.” The original video creator has even deleted their YouTube channel. Even though another person had retrieved the video and reposted, that person has now issued an apology. This situation has reignited the conversation about how risky and dangerous AI-generated content can be and how it has become important to safeguard young minds from the inappropriate interpretation.

For the unversed, Maggie Kang is the director of the movie KPop Demon Hunters. Since it was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, the film has only received love and appreciation from the audience. It has created a massive buzz online, and it now has a separate fandom. While Arden Cho voiced Rumi, May Hong played Mira, and Ji Young-Yoo voiced Zoey. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-Seop voiced the character Jinu who led the boys band and Lee Byung-Hun can be heard as Gwi-Ma, the demon king.

