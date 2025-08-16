The smash-hit Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters (KPDH) is making its big-screen debut soon! Since its release, the movie has had fans hooked, winning hearts across the globe. With its chart-topping soundtrack dominating Billboard and Spotify, it’s no surprise the craze is heading straight to cinema halls near you.

As reported by People, KPop Demon Hunters is set to return to the big screen with a special sing-along edition. The movie and its soundtrack will be showcased in select theatres across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on August 23 and 24, 2025. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming screenings!

Everything about KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event

Major cinemas such as Harkins, Cinemark, Regal, Marcus, and more are set to host this event, which will only take place for two days. Fans can catch the movie in the US, Canada, and the UK on the second last weekend of August. Ticket sales have begun since August 13, so fans can book their seats soon.

Since this is a sing-along event, every KPop Demon Hunters track will be played with on-screen lyrics—so get ready to hum, belt, or full-on scream (no judgment here!) along with your favorite animated K-pop idols.

The Creation of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters had Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez serve as screenwriters. With the production led by the team behind Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse, KPop Demon Hunters had the most beautiful visuals and stunning effects.

Rooted firmly in Korean culture and mythology, director Kang wanted to make her protagonists relatable while metaphorically referring to K-pop groups and her roots.

Casting: For Voice Actors and Singers

Casting was a different ballgame with the voice actors and singers being cast separately. The music makes up an essential part of the film, and the singing voices of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami make up the HUNTR/X trio as their singing voices (especially in Golden). TWICE’s Jihyo, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyeong also lend their voices for the song Takedown.

Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo are the speaking voices of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu (Andrew Choi is the playback singer), Yunjin Kim as Celine (Lea Solonga for her singing voice), Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han, Ken Jeong as Bobby, and Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-Ma round up the cast.

What’s Next for KPop Demon Hunters?

The massive success of the animated venture has led to Netflix planning events such as the sing-along and merchandise. There is also talk of a sequel, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans having spoken about the possibility of a live-action version. HUNTR/X’s voice actors have also expressed interest in exploring various plotlines, such as the backstories of Mira and Zoey, in detail.

There is no confirmation on what the follow-up to KPop Demon Hunters will be, but fans can rest assured that Netflix and Sony are not done with the story yet. Meanwhile, they can enjoy singing along during the film’s screenings next weekend.

