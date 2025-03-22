After being missing from social media platforms or anywhere, Kim Soo-Hyun is finally going to make his first public appearance in Taiwan at his fan meet, as per reports. The ongoing controversy has been escalating every day with new pieces of evidence being presented about his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. The news has been attracting a lot of attention.

However, despite everything, the actor’s fan meeting has been scheduled in Taiwan on March 30, 2025. According to a Taiwanese media outlet, ET Today, the Queen of Tears actor is gearing up to appear at the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival hosted by the retail chain 7-11. But is the country taking any measures given the scenario? Scroll ahead to read on.

In the last few days as well, reports have been surfacing that whether Kim Soo-Hyun will appear at his Taiwanese fan meet or not is unclear. Since the scandal with Kim Sae-Ron, he has suspended his activities on the Internet as well as in public. Amid the growing controversy over dating a minor, many popular luxurious brands canceled on him. There were even reports suggesting that if he canceled his fan meet in Taiwan, he had to pay a fine of ₩1.32 billion KRW (about $900,000 USD).

However, now reports are rife that Kim Soo-Hyun is going to be at the event and that the Taiwanese police have planned to deploy 50 officers to maintain the dignity of the event and protect everyone from any chaos. The authorities have declared that keeping the officers on standby is a protocol as a security measure and it’s not exclusive to the South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun.

The police authorities have also shared that the organizers didn’t ask for any extra measures of additional security for the event. But given the huge amount of ticket sales and expected footfall on the day of the fan meet, there would be a large police presence as well to handle any illegal or disruptive behavior and maintain public peace.

For those who don’t know, Kim Soo-Hyun apparently dated the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was just 15 years old while he was 27. These claims were made by her aunt after she passed away committing suicide on February 16, 2025. The controversies are only evolving and this fan event might give a chance to people to know the real truth about the situation if the actor tries to clear his image and regain his popularity.

The whole scandal might pull in more audience than expected. What do you think about this situation? Should Kim Soo-Hyun continue with this Taiwanese fan meet amid everything? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

