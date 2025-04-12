Former popular actress Han Ye-Seul, also known as Leslie Kim, once fled mid-filming a drama from South Korea and went to the US. She is an American-born actress who won the SBS’s Super Model Contest and kick-started her career in the industry in South Korea. She debuted with the sitcom Nonstop 4 and kept on taking different kinds of roles to make a mark in the acting industry.

However, when she got to play a titular role in a K-drama, she fled from the country while in the middle of filming it. Yes, that’s right. Do you know why? Scroll ahead.

Han Ye-Seul gained massive popularity and critical appreciation for her performance in Couple or Trouble and in the manhwa-based drama, Tazza. Soon after that, her career flourished in the best way possible, as it led her to get the titular role in the 2011 series Spy Myungwol, where she was offered to play Myungwol. The storyline centers around Myungwol, a North Korean spy who has been given orders to kidnap a popular actor (played by Shinhwa’s Eric). But in the process, they fall in love with each other. What happens next is all about the drama.

The drama began to air on July 11, 2011, but after a month, when Han Ye-Seul didn’t come to film the rest, it stirred up a controversy. This whole situation left everyone puzzled, as no one knew where she was until she was spotted in Los Angeles, which was her residence after fleeing from South Korea. The drama then stopped airing the scheduled episodes and kept on broadcasting special highlights from the series.

After this fiasco, Han Ye-Seul opened up about her decision, and as per Korea Times, she said, “I have given up everything. The conditions on the set were impossible. I hope that younger actors do not become victims like me.” For those who don’t know, the conditions that she mentioned in her statement suggested the long hours of shooting as the dramas would film the episodes a week prior, which involved only two hours of sleep, leading to a distressful life.

However, two days later, Han Ye-Seul returned to South Korea and apologized for her behavior. Her agency, SidusHQ, also issued an official statement mentioning that she would complete the filming of her drama and would work hard to prove her acting prowess. The actress then finished the remainder of her drama, but her career got tarnished with that one selfish act. It took a long time to get her another role in a drama. She was then seen in 2014’s drama Birth of a Beauty.

Han Ye-Seul often attracted a lot of attention, be it for her controversy related to her career or her love life. In January 2023, reports were suggesting her comeback on the small screen, but it got canceled as it couldn’t attract investors or create hype among the viewers.

Nowadays, no actor can take such a step as Han Ye-Seul did back in her days.

