Global Citizen Festival 2023: BTS' Jungkook To Co-Headline The Annual Music Festival, ARMY You Ready?

Global Citizen Festival has announced that Jungkook of BTS has been added to the music festival’s 2023 lineup as a co-headliner.

The K-pop idol, 26, will take the stage at the event on September 23 in New York City’s Central Park, reports People magazine. The ‘Seven’ singer joins fellow headliners Anitta, Ms Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were previously announced in August and July.

The rest of the lineup for the free, ticketed event includes Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson. Hosted by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, the festival aims to call on world leaders to address issues such as the climate crisis, equity for women and girls and poverty.

The BTS star shared a statement in a press release about the upcoming festival appearance. “I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Several international advocates are also confirmed to participate in the event, as well as a handful of celebrity guests. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will make an appearance.

