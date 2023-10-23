Rookie K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY recently canceled many events owing to contract disputes with their agency, ATTRAKT. Fans of the popular Korean girl band were hopeful that the members and agency would chalk out their differences and look towards a promising future. However, it seems like the dispute has finally ended – but on a disappointing note. On Monday, ATTRAKT released a statement informing members Saena, Sio, and Aran will be parting ways from the girl group.

ATTRAKT, in its statement, said, “We notified Saena, Sio, and Aran—the remaining members of our agency’s girl group FIFTY FIFTY excluding Keena—of the termination of their exclusive contracts as of October 19.”

The agency added, “We have taken action in response to the three FIFTY FIFTY members’ lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations. We will discuss follow-up measures against the members in the future.”

FIFTY FIFTY now includes Keena after Saena, Aran, and Sio departed from the group. The girl group debuted on November 18, 2022, with their extended play, The Fifty. The quartet’s single ‘Cupid’ received unprecedented success, becoming one of the most TikTok-famous songs of the year. The pop song charted on U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Chart for 14 weeks, bringing unparalleled fame to the budding K-pop group just seven months after their debut.

The band announced their temporary break in May, when one of the members, Aran, underwent surgery. In June, the group filed for an injunction wherein they sought an exit from their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. However, the independent record level suspected a buyout, leading to further disagreements with the members. In August, the Seoul Central District Court announced its decision, denying the quartet’s request to suspend their contracts, but the members immediately appealed the decision, per Soompi.

In their appeal, the girl group argued that ATTRAKT lacks transparency in financial settlements and forces members to focus on professional endeavors despite their bad health conditions. However, one of the members. Keena recently withdrew her appeal to suspend the ongoing request and returned to ATTRAKT.

It remains to be seen if Keena will go solo with ATTRAKT or if the record label decides to introduce new members along with her and launch a revamped FIFTY FIFTY.

