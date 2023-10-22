Ahn Hyo Seop has emerged as one of the most-loved South Korean actors in recent times, thanks to his convincing portrayal of an heir, Kang Tae Moo, in Netflix’s ‘Business Proposal.’ For his refreshing role, the actor underwent a massive transformation, gaining a few pounds and leaving everyone shocked with his quick school boy to prince charming shift. But, we recently stumbled upon Ahn Hyo Seop’s yearbook photo from his High School days, which will send you on a nostalgic trip.

All of us had our jaws dropped when we saw Ahn Hyo Seop‘s Kang Tae-moo offering his love and credit card, both of which had no limit FYI, to his lady love Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) in Business Proposal. Most recently, the actor garnered critical acclaim with his latest K-drama, ‘A Time Called You,’ which saw him make a quick shift from rom-coms to melodrama.

But, things were not always smooth sailing for Ahn Hyo Seop – the actor initially picked up as a side-hero, playing forgettable roles, before finally hitting it out of the park with Dr Romantic 2. And now, his throwback school pic has fans reminiscing old days as they celebrate his success.

The picture shared by a Twitter user shows Ahn Hyo Seop posing for his yearbook in a school uniform in one picture, while another snap has him chilling out with his friends at school. The picture was captioned, “#AhnHyoSeop’s High School Graduation Photo Proves His Timeless Handsomeness. Netizens admire the Korean actor’s enduring good looks as his high school graduation photo circulates online, with many praising his “perfect” visuals.”

— K-Drama & Movie Updates (@allkdrama2) October 22, 2023

“Actor Ahn Hyo Seop never fails to impress! His high school graduation photo is yet another testament to his timeless beauty. Handsome then, and even more so now,” one user wrote.

“High school Ahn Hyo Seop is such a darling,” added another user.

The charming actor, 28, has played a high school student in many of his dramas, including Still 17, Abyss, and A Time Called You.

Ahn Hyo Seop has always drawn interest with his breathtaking looks, but did you know the actor was once training with JYP Entertainment to debut as an idol with K-pop boyband GOT7? Speaking about why he could not debut as an idol, the actor revealed, “When the group was being formed, I was practicing with them, but I didn’t make it to the team. At the time, I wasn’t good enough, and I was quite tall compared to the other members.”

Well, Ahn Hyo Seop is currently thriving as an actor, and we are just waiting to see what he has in store for us next.

