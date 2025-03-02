On March 1, 2025, Jung Hae-In took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture that not many of his non-Korean fans might know. The post showed his patriotism, which sparked speculations about his family background, which turned out to be true.

He shared the South Korean national flag (Taegeukgi) on his Instagram story without any caption. The Love Next Door made this post to remember the auspicious day of the March First Movement, which celebrated its 106th anniversary.

But what is the meaning behind the March First Movement, or why did Hae-In share such a post on his Instagram? Read on to discover more about the actor’s family lineage.

The March First Movement marks one of the most important historical events for South Korea. In 1919, a series of protests against Japanese colonial rule began on March 1. The protests happened in March and April of that year, although the related protests continued until 1921.

This has always been referred to as one of the landmark events in the Korean independence movement that boosted the people’s morale. Jung Hae-In‘s post garnered a lot of attention across all Korean media outlets, and everyone praised him for not only honoring such an important event but also paying tribute to his lineage.

Jung Hae-In is a direct descendant of Jeong Yak-Yong (alternatively called Chŏng Yagyong). He was a multi-hyphenated persona who was an agronomist, philosopher, and poet, often called by his artistic name, Tasan. He is considered one of the greatest thinkers of the later Joseon period and remains a revered figure in Korean history.

When the Snowdrop actor appeared on You Quiz on the Block in October last year, he opened up about being a descendant of Tasan’s second son. He further revealed that he heard about the great person and lineage when he lived with his paternal grandparents.

Jung Hae-In said, “I grew up living with my paternal grandmother and grandfather, so I heard a lot about our family history from a young age. But it didn’t really hit me at the time. It was only when I started studying history that I went back and looked into it again.”

The actor even admitted that he felt conscious about his actions as a descendant of the great philosopher and scholar. His social media pattern often shows him posting content about Jeong Yak-Yong. Hae-In further shared that this helps him maintain his periodic reminders. His post on the March First Movement proved his dedication to his heritage and family lineage.

