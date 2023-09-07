Right from their debut, BLACKPINK has been an invincible force of nature. Comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, the group has been on a record-breaking spree ever since releasing their first mini album, consisting of only two songs – Boombayah and Whistle. It was the BLACKPINK song DDU-DU DDU-DU that first reached 1 Billion views on YouTube in the history of K-pop. The list could go on but that’s a topic for another day. Today, we are sharing a little trivia about the iconic girl group that you probably did not know. Scroll ahead!

No one but Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa could make BLACKPINK the phenomenon it is. The quartet perfectly complements each other, with an equal balance of rappers and singers. But what we told you that BLACKPINK was supposed to have one more member? Before their debut, BLACKPINK was a five-member group with another member named Cho Miyeon who is currently a part of another girl group called (G)I-DLE.

Many local media reports have suggested that YG’s Yang Hyunsuk initially had the plan to form a 9-member girl group. However, the list was soon cut down to 5 members including the existing BP members and Cho Miyeon. But when his final debut announcement was made, Miyeon was not a part of the group and the reason for the same was never revealed.

Some reports have also suggested that Cho Miyeon was the central force of BLACKPINK and was positioned in the middle. She shared a close-knit bond with other members before destiny set out some other plans for her. Some fans have also pointed out how BLACKPINK always leaves some space for Miyeon during their formation, and it is as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking.

Talking Cho Miyeon, joined YG around the same time as Jennie. The aspiring idol spent 5 years as a trainee where she trained with BLACKPINK members. Despite the downsize, she was a part of the original lineup and was scheduled to make her debut. However, just 6 months before her debut, she was caught in a dating scandal; YG spotted her in Japan with a trainee alum and soon asked her to leave the company for good.

After her ouster from YG, Miyeon then signed with Cube Entertainment – where she joined (G)I-DLE alongside a talented list of members including Jeon Soyeon, Soojin, Yuqi, Minnie, and Shuhua.

Well, all’s well that ends well and we are sure that the current lineup fits the best for the idols as we fans are absolutely in awe of BLACKPINK as well as (G)I-DLE.

