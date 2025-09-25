BTS member Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong Won collaborated to launch the liquor brand, known as JINI’s Lamp (also called Jin’s Lamp, Yesan Doga, or “IGIN”). Now, it is under investigation after allegations surfaced about misleading ingredient origin labelling. The controversy centres on its ready-to-drink (RTD) highball drinks in plum and watermelon flavours.

To oppose the misleading label, Civic groups filed formal complaints asserting that online product listings misrepresented certain ingredients as domestically produced when, in fact, some concentrates were imported. Regulatory authorities are now reviewing compliance with Korea’s origin labeling laws.

BTS’ Jin & Baek Jong Won’s Liquor Brand Under Ingredient Mislabeling Probe

According to allkpop, the complaint filed with the authorities claims that online descriptions stated all ingredients were of Korean origin, but some concentrates, such as Chilean plum and American watermelon, were imported. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, along with the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service, is currently investigating the brand through its Yesan branch to determine whether the labeling complies with domestic law.

Baek Jong Won is accused of violating the Country of Origin Labeling Act…..

Ps : Jin and Baek Jong Won have been friends since 2017….

BTS’s Jin and Baek Jong Won( CEO of the “Born Korea ) have a joint liquor business : “IGIN” pic.twitter.com/8hsMoW6RIb — olga (@SnigurOla74609) April 6, 2025

Under Korean origin labeling regulations, products can only be marked as “from Korea” if all primary ingredients, excluding water, sugar, or additives, are sourced domestically. Violations can result in fines up to 100 million KRW or, in severe cases, prison sentences.

Brand Responds To Ingredient Origin Allegations Amid Investigation

An official from the brand stated, “All our products are legally compliant and properly labeled with accurate origin information. However, during the product listing process on online marketplaces, there was a temporary mistake where the detailed information from a different product was inadvertently displayed. Once we became aware, we immediately corrected it.”

There’s buzz that IGIN, a liquor brand co-created by BTS’s Jin (@jin) and chef Paik Jong-won, is considering expansion into the Philippines. Filipino fans have flooded IGIN’s Instagram with requests like “IGIN in Philippines, yes?” A PH launch might not be far off!#IGIN #BTSJin pic.twitter.com/tes70Hs4Or — FanFlare (@fanflareapp) August 27, 2025

The brand’s credibility and consumer trust are significant, as authenticity and domestic sourcing are key selling points for traditional Korean liquors. The outcome of this investigation will likely have implications for Jin and Baek Jong Won’s collaboration and the broader perception of celebrity-led liquor brands in South Korea.

Jin & Baek Jong Won’s IGIN: From Traditional Spirits To Ready-To-Drink Beverages

Jin and Baek Jong Won launched the liquor brand in December 2022, introducing IGIN, a traditional Korean distilled liquor inspired by Baek’s hometown in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do. Alongside the distilled spirits, the brand also offers RTD beverages such as IGIN Sweet Tonic (apple and watermelon) and IGIN Tangy Tonic (apple and plum), incorporating local fruit where possible.

The company handles production through its Yesan facility, while distribution is managed by a separate entity. Jin has previously showcased his interest in traditional Korean liquor in content series, such as Jin’s Traditional Alcohol Journey, where he collaborated with Baek and master brewer Park Rok Dam to explore home-brewing and traditional recipes.

