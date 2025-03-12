BTS’ Jimin has reached yet another milestone in his solo career. His smash-hit solo title track Who has now set a new Billboard Hot 100 record. The song became the longest charting on the prestigious global music chart, even surpassing PSY’s Gangnam Style. At the same time, the album MUSE has also earned a new achievement on the chart.

According to update on March 11, Jimin’s Who has no spent 32 consecutive weeks on Billboard Hot 100, including the week ending with March 15. For this week, the song ranked at No. 41 on the chart. With this, the BTS member now has the longest-charting K-pop solo song on Hot 100, breaking the record set by PSY’s iconic Gangnam Style, which spent 31 weeks in row on the chart.

In addition, Who is also the only other K-pop song to chart for this long on Billboard Hot 100, tying with Jimin’s own group’s all-English hit Dynamite. As the title track continues to set Billboard history, the album MUSE also plays its part on the chart.

On its 33rd consecutive week on Billboard 200, Jimin’s sophomore solo album ranked no. 154, marking the longest-charting K-pop solo album till date on the chart. Meanwhile, MUSE also reached new milestones on other Billboard charts.

On the World Albums chart, it spent seventh non-consecutive week at the top, while also maintaining its stronghold at No. 23 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. In addition, MUSE also claimed No. 24 on the Global 200, and No. 26 on the Streaming Songs on its 33rd week on both charts.

Congratulations to Jimin on his consistent achievements on Billboard!

Who was released as the title track for Jimin’s second solo album MUSE, which arrived on July 19, 2024. The song is all about the artists’ thoughts on an idealized love. There’s an imaginary person who occupies his mind day and night, however, in reality, he continues to search for her. The more he is unable to find her, the frustrated he grows and anger captures his heart.

The pop ballad song creates a new kind of serenity combining jimin’s soulful voice with a rhythmic melody that is bound to soothe your heart.

The music video further portrays the nuance through compelling visuals and cinematic frames.

Apart from Who, Jimin’s second solo album MUSE, also includes more great tracks: the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marchin’ Band (featuring LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

On the work front, Jimin is currently gearing up to return from the military. He is serving as an active duty soldier following his enlistment in December 2023. He joined the service through the “buddy system” alongside bandmate Jungkook. They will be jointly discharged in June 2025, alongside other members like SUGA, RM, and V. After the group reunites, all the members will resume their activity, marking their grand comeback which has been awaited since their 2022 album Proof.

