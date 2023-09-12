BLACKPINK’s one of the members, LaLisa Manobal aka Lisa, often leads the headlines, be it for the concerts, her dressing style, wardrobe malfunctions or her rumoured relationship with Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of TAG Heuer. Well, it seems the alleged couple has taken their relationship to the next level as the singer reportedly introduced her boyfriend to her parents. Yes, you heard it right. Scroll below to read more about it.

The dating rumour started to speculate ever since Lisa and Frédéric were papped at a diner in France in July this year. Ever since that spotting, Lisa’s massive fanbase has been waiting for the confirmed report about their relationship, and their dating reports became a hot topic of discussion among the Korean netizens.

Lisa is currently back at home in Thailand as she is taking a break from her encore concerts. However, Frédéric Arnault has also been spotted in Thailand in the last few days as he is there to attend the Soft Opening Boutique, Tag Heuer’s new boutique at Siam Paragon. Well, their same destination fuelled the rumours even more.

Check it out:

Now, as per reports stated in KBizoom, the internet has been buzzing with speculations that Lisa and Frédéric have gone for a date on Chao Phraya River’s luxurious yacht. But rumours have it that Lisa’s parents were also there in that yacht, hinting that the BLACKPINK singer has introduced her boyfriend to her parents. Awe, that’s so cute! However, still, there hasn’t been any confirmed news about it.

Now, Lisa’s fans have been sharing videos and pictures regarding her date night on Twitter. Check it out:

Dude actually, lisa was dating frederic. It wasn't a pillow there. You can't say pink pillow and save your daughter. your daughter is in love with the ceo😘 https://t.co/OetkeBD94Z pic.twitter.com/zh3SBK1OhY — beth (@BETTYXJK) August 4, 2023

One Twitteratti mentioned that it was not Frédéric but a Celine Staff, a Lisa fan came forward and wrote, “Are you blind this is clearly frederic. The Celine staff is another man, It has nothing to do with the man next to lisa. btw lizkook is not real wake up.” (Lizkook = Lisa and Jungkook).

are you blind this is clearly frederic. The celine staff is another man, It has nothing to do with the man next to lisa. btw lizkook is not real wake up pic.twitter.com/0CnjmQKtHL — beth (@BETTYXJK) August 5, 2023

Well, what do you think about Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s relationship? Let us know.

