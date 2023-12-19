FIFTY FIFTY’s debut ignited a fan frenzy that the K-pop world hadn’t witnessed since BLACKPINK‘s launch in 2015. However, the promising fourth-generation group, which originally consisted of Keena, Saena, Aran, and Sio, saw its downfall within a year due to members’ ill-fated relationship with their agency, ATTRAKT. In October, Seena, Aran, and Sio terminated their contract with the agency following a heated dispute that saw both parties drag each other to court.

The world was simply not ready for a rookie girl group to wreak havoc when indie label ATTRAKT released “Cupid.” Not only did the song climb the music charts, it became a TikTok anthem that internet couldn’t stop grooving to. With its historic surge on the Billboard Hot 100, FIFTY FIFTY was touted as the next big thing after NewJeans. However, the quartet’s success was short-lived, as they found themselves embroiled in a controversy fighting a legal battle against their own agency.

In recent developments, ATTRAKT has taken legal action against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY and others involved for allegedly terminating their exclusive contracts. As per Korean Standard Time, a representative from ATTRAKT said, “We have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation for damages and penalties against the three former members Saena, Sio, and Aran, for their violation of exclusive contracts.”

The representative added, “We have also filed a lawsuit for compensation for damages resulting from their joining an illegal act against The Givers, Ahn Seong II, Baek Jin Sil, and the parents of three members who actively participated in the unfair termination of exclusive contracts.”

ATTRAKT has claimed tens of billions of dollars in damages and penalties; however, the lawsuit has been submitted with specific partial claims, which means potential adjustments during the legal proceedings will be taken into consideration.

FIFTY FIFTY filed for an injunction in June, seeking to suspend their contract with ATTRAKT, as they cited the violation of contractual obligations on the company’s part. The members also claimed a lack of transparency in financial settlements and medical negligence during their promotional events.

Currently, the girl group only has Keena left, and if reports are to be believed, ATTRAKT is planning to roll out a brand new FIFTY FIFTY along with three new members.

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK With Over $10 Million Earnings From Their BORN PINK Tour Concert In Las Vegas Becomes The Highest Grossing Vocal Group [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News