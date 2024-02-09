Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: From Kay Kay Menon In The Railway Men To Abhay Deol In Trial By Fire, Vote For Your Best Actor Male

The year 2023 has been one of the years that gave us some of the best content on OTT. From romance to drama, crime to thrillers, emotion to suspense, you name any genre, and the OTT world delivers it. Thus, we decided to honor the best that was offered in 2023 through the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

In our annual tradition of honoring everything good that the Indian Entertainment world offered us last year, we are acknowledging every little effort to create a masterpiece, and we bring you nominations for the best actors of 2023 in a web series.

Last year saw a barrage of beautiful performances with brilliant dramas on your digital screens. While mainstream actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol made their debuts on OTT, a group of actors have carved a niche for themselves in web series.

Here are the nominees for the Best Actor Of 2023 (Web Series).

1. Kay Kay Menon – The Railway Men

Station Master Iftekaar Siddiqui, who turned into a real-life hero while saving the lives of thousands during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in the Netflix drama The Railway Men, deserves all the accolades for such an honest act by Kay Kay Menon.

2. Randeep Hooda – Inspector Avinash

Jio Cinema’s crime thriller was based on true events where Randeep played an officer leading the STF team on a mission after a threat was issued for the contract killing of the Chief Minister.

3. Jim Sarbh – Rocket Boys 2

Story of two of the brightest men of India, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who create history by launching a rocket for India. Jim Sarbh played Dr. Bhabha to perfection. The web series streams on Sony Liv.

4. Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire

Based on the tragic tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy of 1997, Abhay Deol plays Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, an ailing father who grieves but demands justice for his son, standing tall with her wife’s courage and will to fight.

