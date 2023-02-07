Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: SS Rajamouli's RRR To Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files - Vote For The Best Film

Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: After discussing the best of the last year (films), we’re finally here with our shortlisted nominees for the ‘Best Film’. The list is a prestigious one with SS Rajamouli’s highly celebrated RRR to Vivek Agnihotri’s suprise all-time blockbuster The Kashmir Files making it to the top nominees.

You can choose your favourite nominee as long as voting is still open by selecting one of the answers in the Twitter poll stated in the paragraph below. So let’s examine each nomination below:

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the top contenders for the Best Film of 2022. It’s based on a simple plot but built with grandeur. Jaw dropping scene design, powerful music, heroism, highly engaging screenplay to extraordinary presentation, the film had everything to offer. No wonder, it was receiving strong support during its Oscars campaign.

The Kashmir Files

No one ever imagined in dream that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files would go on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Keeping aside the ideological controversies aside, the film perfectly catered a bold subject in an intriguing way. From performances to screenplay, it scored high in almost every department.

Kantara

Another blockbuster success on the list is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The film came with zero buzz and went on to conquer heart of the nation. It had a story rooted in our culture and was presented in a very unique. It had thrill, spectacular performances and a climax that was never seen before. It saw such a historic success that the makers are now coming with a prequel.

Drishyam 2

The last film on the list is Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2. After a successful part 1, this one had huge expectations. Yes, it was a remake but still, adapting it for the Hindi audience was a big task. Thankfully, this Ajay Devgn starrer lived up to hype by giving a nail biting content to its viewers filled with amazing twists and brilliant performances. It also turned out to be a bumper box office success.

Vote for your favourite below:

