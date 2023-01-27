Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: The year 2022 was nothing short of good films. It’s the Director’s unique interpretation of the story and of the characters told through individual cinematic aesthetics that makes the Director the torch-bearer of a film. So in today’s piece, we’ll be discussing the four best directors SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prashanth Neel, and Rishab Shetty.

You can choose your favourite candidate as long as voting is still open by selecting one of the answers in the Twitter poll stated in the paragraph below. So let’s examine each nomination in more depth below:

SS Rajamouli (RRR)

RRR, the Telugu director’s masterpiece, is currently getting buzz across the world as it gets ready to walk the Oscars Red Carpet. The film is lauded for its larger-than-life characters, epic grandeur, stylized action sequences, and unbridled heroism. The director is modern Indian cinema’s greatest visionary. He gives every detail of his movie the utmost attention. Together, all those little things make up his grand masterpiece. The vision of Rajamouli is so expansive. The same thing was done by SS Rajamouli for RRR as well, albeit on a far larger scale this time. Now, RRR is vying for many accolades on a global scale against numerous Hollywood and other foreign films. SS Rajamouli deserves all the praise for his brilliant idea.

Prashanth Neel (KGF: Chapter 2)

KGF: Chapter 2, which was released in April 2022, became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, and the second highest-grossing film in India. Prashanth Neel‘s vision and his high-octane action sequences impressed many viewers across the country.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of filmmaking is quite well known. His craft of larger-than-life and picture-perfect filmmaking has always mesmerized the cine-goers. His last year’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was nothing less than a cinematic spectacle. Much like his previous films, Alia Bhatt starrer looked like dreams and left many spellbound. As they say, each frame in an SLB film looks like a painting.

Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Kannada-language action thriller film Kantara, took the box office by surprise, just a few days after its release. Rishab Shetty‘s skillful direction tells a story that unifies nature, humanity, and the divine. Folklore, traditional practices, and regional beliefs take center stage, and Rishab’s performance as a man possessed by demi-gods Panjurli and Guliga has become a talking point.

