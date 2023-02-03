We are back with our most loved Audience Poll and we have been bringing you nominations in different categories with each passing day. In today’s Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 we bring you the top 4 nominations in the Best Actor (Films) category. Last year emerged as a tough time for Bollywood as it saw a massive face-off with some huge South Films. While we saw only a few Hindi films working at the box office, South films, on the other hand, took the box office by a storm which even led to the most-talked-about Bollywood Vs South debate.

Coming back, in today’s nominations list we have Rishab Shetty From Kantara, Yash From KGF 2, Ram Charan from RRR, and Ajay Devgn from Drishyam 2. As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the story. So let’s get started, shall we?

Ram Charan (RRR)

The first nomination for Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 Best Actor (Films) is Ram Charan. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Telugu film has been to places and collected only accolades for its thrilling plot. Co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others, the film saw Ram Charan in the most different role as he portrayed Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film recently made India proud when it won two prestigious awards- The critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

One of the South films that took the ticket windows and social media by storm, quite literally, was Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The Kannada film, which is written and directed by Shetty was lauded by one and all for its unique storyline from the South. Not only the film, but even Shetty also received accolades for his acting chops in the film. Moreover, the film’s climax scene got Rishab Shetty trending for all the right reasons.

Yash (KGF Chapter 2)

One of the most anticipated films of 2022 was the 2nd instalment of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. As expected Yash proved his mettle once again with his bombastic performance in the film. After the success of its first part, fans were waiting with bated breath for Yash to return in KGF 2.

Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2)

Our last nomination for Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 is Ajay Devgn. The actor returned with the sequel of the most-loved film’s 2nd Installment after 7 years and as expected it was well received by the audience at critics. The actor was lauded for his performance of a common man, who crosses limits to save his family.

Vote for your favourite below:

