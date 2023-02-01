Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: As we proceed further in the audience poll, today we’ll be taking a look at the four shortlisted nominees in the Best Actress category (films). Please take note that the list includes the names from South Indian films too, which were released in the Hindi dubbed version. Coming back to nominees, the list includes Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur and two other powerful performers of the year.

As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below. So let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

It won’t be overstatement if we say that Gangubai Kathiawadi was the most challenging film for Alia Bhatt. We have seen her surprising us several times in the past but as Gangubai, she proved that she’s amongst the most versatile actresses in Bollywood at present. Be it mannerisms to strong presence, Alia lived the character of Gangubai.

Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)

Mrunal Thakur is one the rarest actors who have beautifully transitioned into the filmy world after making a successful mark on the small screen. Her on-screen presence has always been treat but with Sita Ramam, she got to prove that she’s more than just a pleasant persona. Her calculated dramatic performance only adds the weightage to the film.

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

After an impactful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt switched to a different shade in Darlings. From accent to the physical tonality, her Badru was spot on and we just can’t imagine any other actress pulling it off the character.

Tripti Dimri (Qala)

Tripti Dimri has been a breathe of a fresh air among the young actors in Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle in films like Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. With Qala, she just got more scope to showcase her acting chops as she subtly played the titular role by perfectly capturing the vulnerabilities demanded by her character.

Vote for your favourite below:

