Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: In the past three years ever since the pandemic knocked on our doors, the landscape of entertainment has seen a paradigm shift. Where the only means of primary entertainment was the big screen, content started exclusively coming on the digital and the inflow increased. While the international circuit was always on TV majorly, it got a much wider reach. While Game Of Thrones era returned with a prequel it was also the rise of Middle Earth again.

In 2022 the OTT space flourished to new heights as there were several big tent pole projects making their way to our screens in the comfort of our homes. So in the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 today, we nominated four most popular shows of the year and leave it up to you to decide which one was the best.

Stranger Things Season 4

Season 4 of the much popular Stranger Things saw its release this year after a wait of almost 3 long years. The show led by Millie Bobby Brown with David Harbour and Winona Ryder has created a massive fanbase for itself over the past half-decade. The fourth season has much more than it promised and was celebrated across the globe.

Wednesday

Netflix decided to back a spin-off to the cult The Addams Family and follow the journey of Wednesday Addams as she went to school to enhance her abilities and also unearth the buried secrets. The show not just made Jenna Ortega a household name but got itself on the top of the charts for weeks and is still very much a topic of discussion.

House Of The Dragon

Who could have thought that there will be a prequel to Game Of Thrones and one that would not just pay homage to the predecessor but shine even more? House Of The Dragons headlined by Miguel Sapochnik traced the journey of the House Targaryen and their dragons. The sheer Magnum Opus the show was, it became the talk of the town and the show has set the expectations too high yet again.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

It took two decades for the makers to realise that the world still craves the Middle Earth and that the Tolkien saga still has a wide spread fan base. The Rings Of Power was a slow burning show that created a platform for the story of the second age to unfold in the upcoming seasons. The scale and imagination took the audience by storm.

