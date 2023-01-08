Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: As we proceed with our audience poll, today, we’ll be taking a look at Best Dance Track nominees. The list includes the charbuster Naacho Naacho from RRR (Hindi), Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi and other two chartbusters which made you shake your leg!

As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below. So let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Advertisement

Naacho Naacho from RRR (Hindi)

The song Naacho Naacho became one of the most popular songs in 2022 soon after the makers of RRR released a dance number online. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan matching steps together for the first time and they bring forth unmatchable energy. The catchy song soon became an internet rage. The tunes of the song are groovy and upbeat. The opulent set of the film is visible in the background as well.

Advertisement

Dance Ka Bhoot from Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer magnum opus Brahmastra was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. After Kesariya and Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot was another hit song from Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. The upbeat track is the most energetic and jovial one from the entire album. It forces you to show some moves to its tune!

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the biggies of 2022. Composed by the filmmaker himself, the song was sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. The highly addictive track features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a white saree, doing Garba. Alia getting submerged in the mood and grooving without a break was a huge hit among the viewers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track

The title track of Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a bounteous amount of love and appreciation from all across soon after it was out. The actor had truly left all jaw dropped with his look in the song and the way he smoothly danced to the Bosco-Caeser’s choreography caught everyone’s attention.

Vote for your favourite Dance song below:

Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Naacho Naacho (RRR), Dance Ka Bhoot (Brahmastra), Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi) or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track – Which one deserves to be the Best Dance Track of 2022?#KoimoiAudiencePoll2022 #brahmastra #RRR #Brahmastra #GangubaiKathiawadi #BB2 — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) January 8, 2023

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Nora Fatehi In Manike To Alia Bhatt In Dholida – Vote For The Best Filmy Diva In A Dance Number

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News