The much-awaited Indian Premier League has started and cricket fans all over the country are ready to witness yet another exciting cricket IPL tournament!

As everyone makes time to watch their favourite team in action for the match, being held in Dubai, we as your favourite stars, how excited are they about the match and who are they supporting this IPL season!

Vijayendra Kumeria- I am excited as it has been a long time that we haven’t enjoyed cricket. IPL matches are always very entertaining. It’s always a difficult choice to have one favourite team as all your favourite players are scattered but this time I have a clear choice and it’s Chennai super kings for Dhoni and for obvious reasons. I don’t flip channels even in breaks and that’s the only ritual I follow as I feel whenever I due that the game just changes you can call it superstition.

Subuhii Joshii- I always enjoyed watching IPL with my friends. We used to go out to Lounges to enjoy the matches. But because of this pandemic that isn’t gonna happen this year. I also used to go to the stadium at least for 1 match but that too isn’t possible this time since the matches are in UAE. So, I will enjoy the match at home only this time with my 1 or 2 close friends, while maintaining social distancing. I’ve always been a huge supporter of Mumbai Indians and this time too I’ll be supporting them. When it comes to matches, I’m very superstitious, I wear my lucky colour on the day of my favourite team’s match, and I do not touch the remote or change the channel before their inning. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma would be my fav IPL players.

Sharad Malhotra: I love the spirit of IPL and the craziness that it comes with! I watch cricket and I really enjoy the game. In India, entertainment and cricket are the best entertainers. I will be following the match as much as my schedule allows! My favourite team is Mumbai Indians but this time it’s going to be about MS Dhoni. I have loved watching him play and seeing him spin the magic once again is going to be super amazing!

Jasmin Bhasin– I love cricket! I can watch cricket all day long but unfortunately, my shoot schedule doesn’t allow it. Of course, I will be watching IPL this season. Even though it is not happening in India and we will miss the madness of the crowds in a stadium, I think it is important to show the support in the spirit of the game! I am supporting Mumbai Indians and will cheer for them! Of course, I wish this pandemic gets over by the time, the next season happens because nothing beats the excitement having our very own IPL in India and not another country.

