Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is set to be released in a few days. The animated sequel’s first reactions have been revealed, and they are going viral on social media. It is clashing against Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s family movie, Wicked: For Good. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to 2016’s Zootopia, which was a critical and commercial success. The film features the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Shakira. There have been some great additions in this sequel, comprising Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Zootopia 2 early reactions of X [formerly Twitter]

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes’ Erik Davis said, “I watched all of #Zootopia2 with a big dorky smile on my face. Loved it… maybe even more than the first one. Yes, it’s totally unhinged and full of amazing animal puns and gags, but it’s also a sweet, honest story about finding the courage to tell someone they truly matter. It’s quick witted, very pro therapy and full of great references (maybe even a silly blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, too) — definitely a big recommend from me. Zebros forever!”

Film critic Michael J Lee wrote, “#Zootopia2 is just as fun as the original. The film doubles down on its fast-paced buddy cop energy and animal puns. The story is timely and has themes that should resonate. Also, the humor is sharper, and its bit darker. Overall I had lots of fun w/ it. Stay for the post credits.”

Journalist Chalice shared, “Wow #Zootopia2 really shows you how a sequel to a beloved animated film should be done. Still packs on the heartfelt moments with even more laughs and a ton of Easter eggs for true Disney fans! Jason & Ginnifer are such a dynamic duo & Key Huy Quan is a stand out new addition as Gary! Such a stacked cast made it a thrill the entire time. You’ll laugh, cry, and be inspired the way @Disney does best.”

Senior writer of The Wrap, Drew Taylor said, “#Zootopia2 exceeds expectations. The mystery is terrific but what struck me most was how thematically rich it was – @thejaredbush and Byron Howard packed so much timely social commentary into a VERY funny, highly emotional, brightly animated romp. And @m_giacchino’s score rules.”

#Zootopia2 is an absolute blast. A fun expansion of the world of Zootopia. Nick and Judy are back as a dynamic duo, trying to figure out their partnership. More action, delightful characters, and a new Shakira banger. A hilarious, feel-good family adventure,” shares entertainment reporter, Jonathan Sim.

The Movie Podcast’s Daniel Baptista wrote, “#ZOOTOPIA2 is FUR-ociously funny and PAWS-itively heartwarming. @TheJaredBush, Byron Howard, and the @DisneyAnimation team have delivered a wildly smart and outstanding sequel that’s well worth the wait. Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg stand out in an already fantastic ensemble.”

More about the movie

According to reports, Disney’s Zootopia 2 is expected to earn more than $125 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Idris Elba and Shakira‘s movie will be released on November 26. Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.

