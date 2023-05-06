While Indians love watching various sports, Cricket and WWE both have a separate fanbase in the country. Moreover, there is a certain fascination between Indian cricketers and professional wrestlers. In order to continue their give-and-take relationship, WWE champion John Cena recently highlighted a particularly special moment from the recent CSK vs LSG IPL match, featuring captain cool MS Dhoni.

Among all professional wrestlers, John Cena enjoys a massive fanbase. The wrestler-turned-actor is particularly known for his off-beat Instagram handle, which often gives a shoutout to various Indian celebrities. And it is CSK skipper Dhoni now.

Earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings competed against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. During the match, CSK’s Maheesh Theekshana made an LBW appeal against Manan Vohra, but Umpire Anil Choudhary quickly denied it. As Maheesh turned to the team’s captain for a DRS review which was later rejected. However, the biggest takeaway from the incident was Dhoni’s reaction to Maheesh as he used John Cena’s iconic “You can’t see me” gesture.

The Indian cricketer’s reaction immediately went viral as his fans were thrilled to see him pull it off. Now, the cricketer’s reaction even reached John Cena, who recently shared his picture on his Instagram handle. As usual, the Fast X actor did not add any caption but a couple of emojis, including side-eyes, handwave and fire.

As John Cena posted the picture, elated MS Dhoni fans could not hold their excitement and expressed it in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, “DRS :- Dhoni Review System,” while another wrote, “You can’t see me agreed the real you can’t see moment.”

A third user wrote,” foreign thala posted indian thala pic.”

“John Cena never fails to surprise us,” wrote a fourth one.

