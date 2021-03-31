Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have swooped in to sign up as one of the world’s youngest social media superstars named Anastasia Radzinskaya.

Anastasia, who was born in Russia and now lives in Florida, is only seven but boasts her own YouTube empire comprising 14 channels that collectively soared past 200 million subscribers in January (21).

The pint-sized celebrity also has more than four million TikTok followers and Forbes magazine named her the seventh highest-earning YouTuber of 2020, with earnings of $18.5 million (£13.5 million).

Now Anastasia Radzinskaya has teamed with the Hollywood stars’ Westbrook Studios company to produce a series of animated projects aimed at both pre-schoolers and adults. The new deal will be overseen by the organisation’s co-president and head of TV, Terence Carter, and senior vice president and head of scripted TV development, David Boorstein. (LOT/WNWC/KL)

