It took 36 years for the makers of the 1988 hit Beetlejuice to come up with its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Now that the horror comedy film has finally arrived in cinemas, it is being loved by the audience and has managed to become a box-office success.

Fans of the franchise now have a natural question in mind about whether it will continue with a third installment. Also, considering the gap between the first two films, the audience would surely not want to wait for such a long time again. So, is Beetlejuice 3 happening? Let’s find out.

Is Beetlejuice 3 On The Cards?

As of now, the producers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have not confirmed whether there will be a Beetlejuice 3. However, the director of the franchise, Tim Burton, does not seem too eager to make another installment. In his career, the filmmaker has rarely made sequels as he believes in working on fresh ideas.

In an interview with Variety, Tim Burton reiterated that he is not interested in a threequel to Beetlejuice. “Let’s do the math… it took 35 years to do this, so I’ll be over 100 [to make a third part],” he joked, adding, “I guess it’s possible with the advent of science these days, but I don’t think so.”

And while the update seems to be disappointing, the phenomenal box office performance of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can certainly entice the producers to revisit the franchise. In a recent interview with Total Film, producer Tommy Harper hinted that there is still a possibility for Beetlejuice 3.

“We haven’t talked about where it could go from here, we just talked about making one really good movie. Make it the best you can, and then anything could happen,” he stated. So as of now, Beetlejuice 3 is not on the cards, but it can change in the future.

Who will Star in Beetlejuice 3?

If Beetlejuice 3 gets to be made, it will be incomplete without Michael Keaton returning as Betelgeuse. The actor reprised his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, 36 years after the sequel, and the audience would want to see him back as the bio-exorcist in the threequel as well. Also, the film series is based on the afterlife, so potentially any actor can return to the franchise. Other fan-favorite characters who could make a comeback include Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, and Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz.

What will Beetlejuice 3 be about?

As Beetlejuice 3 is not confirmed yet, the story could go in any direction. At the end of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the makers teased that Betelgeuse can still come back to haunt Lydia Deetz. The film could once again bring back the Deetz family, or focus on an entirely fresh set of characters who end up summoning Betelgeuse.

