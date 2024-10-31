Ariana Grande starrer Wicked Part 1 by Jon M Chu’s initial verdict is out and is looking good. The film will clash against Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. This is helmed as 2024’s Barbenheimer phenomenon. Both movies have extensive budgets and are among this year’s much-awaited movies. Scroll below to find out what the critics say about it.

It features Ariana Grande as the Good Witch and Cynthia Ervio as the Wicked Witch of the West. The film is based on the stage musical of the same name. The characters are from L Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It also features Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Leala Settle, Ethan Slater and Pete Dinklage.

Wicked Part 1 is set in the Land of Oz. It follows the green-skinned Elphaba’s studies at Shiz University and the beginning of her path to ultimately becoming the Wicked Witch of the West alongside an unlikely friendship with a classmate who later becomes Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

Wicked is a two-part film. The second part is slated to be released next year, but before that, Wicked Part 1 will hit the screens in November. The critics have shared their thoughts on the movie on the social media platform X, and here’s what they have to say.

Katcy Stephan of Variety writes, “I was ‘pessimistical’ going in, but…WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait.”

Journalist Scott Menzel said, “I am so surprised that no one has mentioned how perfectly Ariana Grande captures the spirit and energy of Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda with her performance in the film. If you closed your eyes in certain spots, you would think it’s Kristin Chenoweth. This is a pretty remarkable feat and showcases just how ridiculously talented Grande is.” He shared his thoughts in another post –

Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding in some of his own unique flourishes to the source material. Ariana Grande and Cynthia… pic.twitter.com/KyTFJCRcKz — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 30, 2024

“#WickedMovie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this,” wrote Simon Thompson.

Atom shared, “#Wicked REVIEW: MAJESTIC & CHARMING! Cynthia & Ariana magical duo. So full of emotion, humor & adventure. Crowd-pleasing entertainment with some colorful surprises (yes, it’s green). Not just another movie, it’s one of the BEST musicals ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

Drew Taylor wrote, “#Wicked is solid — sumptuously realized, occasionally quite moving (both leads are amazing). But it also falls into some of the traps of the Disney live-action remakes that diminishes its power — overlong, noisy, over-designed. Overall I liked it a lot and can’t wait for part 2.”

“#Wicked rocks, kids. Galinda is the role Ariana Grande was born to play. Perfectly suited and genuinely a hilarious, scene-stealing performance. Cynthia Erivo’s heavenly vocals allow her to make Elphaba her own. The team of artisans assembled by Jon M. Chu all put their signature touches. Very excited to see what they do with Part 2,” wrote Clayton Davis.

REESE HAVOC stated, “All I can say is WOW. Truly a #Wicked for our time. Ariana reinvents a beloved role with immediately iconic comedic sensibility. Cynthia’s vocals will astound you. As a longtime fan, I am so moved by the way they honored the material. Congratulations to Jon Chu and all.”

As per Box Office Pro’s analysis, Wicked Part 1 is expected to earn between $100 million and $125 million on its opening weekend in the United States. However, this can change. The critics’ praise for the musical fantasy will surely heighten everyone’s excitement. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 22.

