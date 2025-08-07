Meryl Streep never slips quietly into the background and when Emily Blunt is anywhere near her on a film set, sparks tend to follow. These two Hollywood A-listers are not strangers to playing characters locked in cold stares, veiled insults and sharp power plays. You would think that after three films together, maybe some warmth would show through, but no, it has been a running pattern, almost a cinematic ritual at this point.

Emily Blunt’s Surprising Reputation for Onscreen Feuds

Blunt, who often leans into the roles of quietly strong wives or whimsical heroines, does not strike most as someone eager for a feud. Yet, her name keeps circling the same orbit as Streep’s and not in the soft, fuzzy way fans usually hope for. Their onscreen relationships have rarely been friendly and audiences have noticed. It is not only that their characters argue, it is that they seem built to clash.

Blunt even addressed the rumors in a recent interview, saying, “God, why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure.”

meryl streep x emily blunt cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/HqvwkpKM2O — vipey 🍉 (@emiIykrasinski) December 25, 2021

The Devil Wears Prada Set the Tone for a Legendary Rivalry

According to Far Out Magazine, it all started with The Devil Wears Prada, where the line between admiration and misery blurred for Blunt’s character. At that time, working under Streep’s icy Miranda Priestly did not look like a dream job from any angle. Their scenes burned with tension, even when the dialogue was calm. It stuck and the film became iconic and their dynamic became something more than performance. To them it felt personal, even if it wasn’t.

Then came Into the Woods, where Blunt played the desperate, tired Baker’s Wife and Streep cast her spell as the obsessive Witch. It was a different genre but with the same tone. They were again at odds, this time under the surface of a fairytale. A few years later, Mary Poppins Returns saw them circling each other once again. This time, they were cousins, but even Disney sparkle could not melt the usual frost.

emily blunt always hates and loves meryl streep “she can even sing, her voice like a trumpet. what an overshadowing bitch” pic.twitter.com/QhzblyIwyL — Greta🌻 (@gretawontgshit) July 9, 2018

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Brings the Rivalry Full Circle

Now, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 preparing for its return, there is little doubt the same dynamic will resurface and they are back where it started, almost twenty years later. It seems that the boardrooms are still sharp while the heels are even sharper.

Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ekjSu1Q1dz — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 8, 2024

Whether or not the actresses themselves hold any tension is irrelevant at this point. The screen does not lie, and history shows that when these two share it, the temperature drops a few degrees. Whatever the next film brings, it’s not likely to include reconciliation. Some pairings were made to battle and this one’s clearly not finished.

