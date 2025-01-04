Yes, we are talking about one about Scarlett Johansson and Benicio Del Toro hooking up in an elevator after the 2004 Oscars. Spoiler: it didn’t happen.

On TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett pulled no punches. “That was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought that was outrageous,” she alluded. Her reason? “The logistics of that seem so unappealing to me. I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing.”

The rumor had a 19 y/o Scarlett and a 37 y/o Del Toro in a post-Oscars elevator at Chateau Marmont.

“It’s a very short period,” she said. “The logistics alone…” And honestly, who can blame her for pointing out the, uh, elevator timing issue?

For his part, Del Toro wasn’t exactly slamming the brakes on the gossip back then. In an Esquire interview, his response was the verbal equivalent of a shrug: “Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well. I don’t know. Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination.” Cryptic much?

But wait, he did add a touch of humor, referencing Chateau Marmont’s eight floors: “I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh.” So, we’re guessing logistics weren’t just Scarlett’s concern.

Johansson, ever the pragmatist, also addressed the rumor at the time during an interview with Allure. “Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary,” she said. Classic Scarlett—straight to the point with a side of dry wit.

Fast forward to today, and Scarlett is busy juggling blockbusters and family life. Last August, she and husband Colin Jost welcomed their son, Cosmo. The name? Pure comedy fodder for Jost, who joked on The Late Show: “We were just assigned it at the hospital. I think the hospitals now are just so overwhelmed that when your baby comes out, they’re just like, ‘Urgh, that’s Frank, go.’”

So, there you have it. No elevator shenanigans, just a rumor that’s been more persistent than Loki in The Avengers. Scarlett shut it down with her trademark no-nonsense charm, leaving us to wonder why it even lasted this long.

Sometimes, the juiciest Hollywood gossip is just, well, a little too cramped to be true.

