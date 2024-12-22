Sometimes, even the best creative visions need a do-over. In the case of Spike Jonze’s Her—Samantha, the ultra-intelligent OS—was recast after the entire movie had already been filmed. According to Uproxx, Samantha Morton, who originally brought the character to life during filming, was replaced by Scarlett Johansson in post-production. And it worked.

The decision wasn’t due to drama, health issues, or scheduling conflicts—Morton had nailed her on-set performance, working closely with Joaquin Phoenix (Theodore Twombly) to bring the nuanced connection between man and machine to life. But Jonze revealed during a Q&A that things just didn’t feel right once they got into the editing room.

“What Samantha and I had done together wasn’t working for what the character needed,” Jonze explained. It wasn’t an easy call, but it became clear that Morton’s interpretation wasn’t aligning with the OS’s evolving personality. Enter Scarlett Johansson, whose sultry, curious voice added a new layer of emotional depth.

Jumping into an already completed project wasn’t a walk in the park for Johansson. Jonze described her initial reaction to the role as both excited and overwhelmed. “When Samantha’s created, she doesn’t have any fears or doubts or insecurities,” he shared. “It’s like she’s pure potential. Scarlett quickly realized, ‘Oh, this is gonna be harder than I thought.’”

But Johansson nailed it. Her performance captured Samantha’s transformation—from an efficient, emotionless AI to a being grappling with love, loss, and longing. She became the voice of humanity’s biggest existential questions, wrapped in a warm, comforting tone.

The recasting wasn’t the only element that made Her stand out. The film blended a near-future sci-fi setting with a deeply human love story, and its auditory experience was crucial to selling the concept. The score, crafted by Arcade Fire, mirrored Samantha’s emotional growth. It pulsed with organic electricity, reflecting Jonze’s vision of a world straddling the line between human intimacy and synthetic life.

Spike Jonze’s Her Casting Gamble Paid Off

Win Butler of Arcade Fire even revealed that the band’s song Supersymmetry—the haunting track that plays over the credits—was originally written for the movie. “The record informed the soundtrack, and the soundtrack informed the record,” Jonze noted, showcasing how every piece of the film intertwined seamlessly.

The decision to recast Morton might have seemed risky, but the results spoke for themselves. Johansson’s performance elevated Samantha to something unforgettable, giving Her the voice that would resonate with audiences long after the credits rolled.

Jonze’s gamble paid off, proving that sometimes a mid-course correction can make all the difference. For Morton, her on-set work was invaluable in shaping Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and for Johansson, stepping in gave her a chance to explore one of the most unique roles of her career. Together, they helped Her become the modern love story it was destined to be—one where even an OS can break your heart.

