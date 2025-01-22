In fact, he straight-up called for a mass exodus from the platform, urging everyone to “unfriend Facebook” in a bold Twitter post. Yep, Carrey wasn’t just deleting his account; he was tossing out his Facebook stock, too.

“I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” Carrey tweeted, and honestly, it had more weight than a punchline. His message? It wasn’t just about Facebook’s oopsie moments, it was about a serious lack of action. And, just in case you missed it, he hit the hashtag #unfriendfacebook like a mic drop.

But wait, this wasn’t Jim Carrey just being a comedian with a beef. Oh no, the man had a point. In a statement to Business Insider, he expanded on why he was done: “For a long time, America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross, and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that.”

Oof. He wasn’t holding back. The Sonic actor wasn’t just throwing shade at the platform; he was calling out the entire system of unchecked digital power. It was like Carrey turned from Jim Carrey the clown to Jim Carrey the digital activist. “What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed.” Boom. Cue the applause for that capitalist call-out.

Here’s the backstory: Facebook had admitted to Russian-bought ads reaching 126M people in a blatant attempt to manipulate the 2016 election. But when the company initially shrugged it off, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the whole thing “crazy.” Later, of course, he had to eat his words and apologize. Carrey wasn’t having it.

Plus, this wasn’t just some random Twitter rant. This move came right after his deep dive into the mind of Man on the Moon legend Andy Kaufman in the 2017 documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. At that point, Carrey was clearly in a reflective mood, one that pushed him to use his platform for more than just laughs. He was channeling that inner activist energy into something bigger than himself.

By the time the dust settled, Carrey’s Facebook page was gone, and so was his stock. While you can argue about the power of social media to change minds, Carrey’s point about holding these companies accountable wasn’t just a joke. It was a call to arms. The message: When a platform profits off chaos and manipulation, it’s time to swipe left.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News