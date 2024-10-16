Venom: The Last Dance is set to continue the thrilling saga of Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, Venom. This time, expect an even bigger cast of characters to bring the story to life. If you’re looking for details on the cast, we’ve got you covered!

Before diving into the specifics, here’s some essential information: Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on October 25, 2024. The story revolves around a symbiote invasion on Earth, with a secretive government organization hunting for Venom. We can also anticipate appearances from various characters in the Marvel Comics universe and the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

While we won’t highlight well-known characters from the franchise, such as Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, or Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, we will make an exception for Stephen Graham’s character, Detective Patrick Mulligan.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Elite Military Operative Tracking Down Eddie and Venom

The trailer presents Ejiofor as a military man. While his name, rank, and other details remain undisclosed, it’s clear he is on the trail of Eddie and Venom. Speculation suggests that he might be the host for Knull, the villainous symbiote.

Juno Temple as Dr. Payne, a Scientist Engaged in Symbiote Research

Details about Dr. Payne are limited, but she is determined to hunt down Venom and Eddie Brock—at least initially. Specializing in symbiote research, she collaborates with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character as part of a secret government organization.

Knull

Knull is set to make his live-action debut in this film. He is known as the god and creator of the symbiotes, with the ability to control them through a shared hive-mind connection.

Stephen Graham as Detective Patrick Mulligan

Detective Patrick Mulligan bonded with a piece of the symbiote at the end of Let There Be Carnage. In this film, he and his symbiote are captured by a secret government organization under Dr. Payne’s command, who locks him away.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Put Her Fans In A Trance Wearing A Backless Black Ensemble!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News