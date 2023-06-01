Zendaya is one of the smartest and wittiest actresses in Hollywood. She is supremely talented, and her skills cover most of the domains of showbiz. In case anyone is unaware, the actress is quite a fabulous singer and has an impeccable fashion sense. She has kind of done a favour to supermodels by not choosing modelling as a profession because she would have given them the toughest competition. The diva is known globally for her beauty, but there was a time when she faced racism in the industry. Scroll on to know more.

The actress became a household name after starring in shows and movies like Euphoria and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise. But she started very young and appeared in Disney shows and modelling projects.

A YouTube page called Darkoum2 shared a clip from Zendaya’s old interview. She started by explaining that there was a time when she appeared on the cover of a popular magazine. She said, “There was one time when I was doing a cover shoot for a magazine when I was much younger. I had a publicist, and I was not happy with my hair and makeup.”

Zendaya, being Zendaya, did not hold her thoughts back and conveyed her problem. But the reaction she received was not the one she was expecting at all. The Spider-Man actress continued, “So basically, she (publicist) said, ‘I wouldn’t really stir the pot because I haven’t had a black girl on the cover in a really long time. So it’s not like…(matters).”

Instead of getting flabbergasted, the actress shared her witty response and said, “So, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to work together anymore.’” Now, that’s a reply!

The Euphoria fame definitely knows her worth, and we laud Zendaya for inspiring everyone out there.

