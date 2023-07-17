With a varied list of characters played on screen, Will Smith has had an action-filled s*x life. While he has made a name for himself over the years as an amazing actor, his personal life has been a hot topic of discussion for the netizens. His controversies have often kept him in the headlines, but his s*x life with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and with before partners have been an interesting story. Read on to find out when the actor shared how he used s*x as a coping mechanism after being cheated on at the age of 16.

The Men In Black actor has always been in the limelight for his actions and statements. While his last action was a career suicide, as he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars event, Will has emerged strongly ever since the brawl. As he has been very expressive about his early childhood and dark secrets, he once revealed what he did to get over his ex-girlfriend after being cheated on by her.

In his self-titled memoir, Will Smith opened up about several parts of his life, including his marriage and s*x life. He reminisced on being 16 years old and dealing with his first heartbreak as he was dating a girl named Melanie at the time. She lived with him in his house as she had a disturbing childhood. Will convinced his parents to take her in, as his ex-girlfriend lived with her aunt because her mother was imprisoned for murdering her father.

Unfortunately for the young Will Smith, he got his heart broken upon learning that she cheated on him. Leading to the heartbreak, the Bad Boys actor began having s*x with as many women as he could .“I desperately need relief, but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homoeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” said the actor.

Adding more about his past, he said, “I had s*x with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.”

While all that incident was in the past, Will Smith overcame his heartbreak and now is married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

