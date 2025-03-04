Cruise married Mimi Rogers in 1987, divorced her in 1990. That same year, he married Nicole Kidman. Their split? Filed in early 2001 – just before she turned 34. Then came Katie Holmes. She left him in 2012, also at 33.

A coincidence? Maybe. But Scientology and numerology might suggest otherwise.

Mimi Rogers was 33 when Tom Cruise, then 24, ended their marriage. Rogers, often credited for introducing Cruise to Scientology, later hinted at career struggles in their relationship. “You cease to be an individual,” she told PEOPLE in 1995. “No matter what the article is, it’s ‘Tom Cruise’s wife…’”

Nicole Kidman, too, found herself on the wrong side of 33. Though their divorce finalized after her birthday, Cruise filed months earlier. The reason? Officially, “irreconcilable differences.” But behind the scenes, Scientology played a role. Reports suggested that church leader David Miscavige didn’t see eye to eye with Kidman.

Former Scientology official Marty Rathbun later claimed, “The central problem was Nicole did not want to deal with Scientology. I participated in the Mimi divorce and in the Nic divorce. Both women got cold on [David] Miscavige. He was integral to the breakup of the marriages.”

Then came Katie Holmes. By the time she met Cruise, his Scientology ties were no secret. Their romance moved fast – marriage in 2006, a daughter, Suri, that same year. But Holmes didn’t wait for Cruise to end it. She filed for divorce in 2012, reportedly to protect Suri from Scientology. Cruise himself later acknowledged this, admitting in a 2013 deposition that Holmes leaving “to protect Suri from Scientology” was a valid claim.

Now, about that number 33. In Scientology, numbers hold meaning. The first official Scientology organization was founded in Arizona – on the 33rd parallel. In numerology, 33 symbolizes enlightenment, guidance, and destiny. Some speculate this played into Cruise’s relationship timeline, though there’s no official confirmation.

Despite three failed marriages, Cruise didn’t abandon love altogether. He was later linked to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Hayley Atwell. But as of last year, that relationship also reportedly ended. And while Cruise remains a Hollywood icon, his personal life, especially his marriages, will always carry a sense of mystery.

Coincidence or not, the pattern remains. Three wives. Three breakups. And the age of 33.

